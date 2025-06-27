Official: No Guarantee S. Korea Will Get Extension on Reciprocal Tariff Deferment

Photo : YONHAP News

Although the Trump administration has hinted at a possible extension of the deferment on reciprocal tariffs set to expire after July 8, a senior South Korean official says there is no guarantee Seoul will be granted that extension.Speaking with South Korean correspondents in Washington on Friday, local time, the official said Seoul must recognize the gravity of the situation and do its best to minimize the impact of the tariffs with a sense of urgency.The official said progress in trade negotiation between the two sides has been relatively slow, partly due to the recent political turmoil in South Korea, and added that Trump is expected to make the final decision as the deadline approaches.Meanwhile, the official said Seoul has not yet received a “tariff rate letter,” which Trump said he would send out to multiple countries.Asked about whether trade issues might be linked to security concerns, the official said discussions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have been focused on economic issues.