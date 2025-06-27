S. Korea, US Hold High-Level Trade Talks for 'Reciprocal Deal' before July 8 Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held a high-level trade negotiation in Washington this week, aiming to strike a “reciprocal deal” that could minimize the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs ahead of the deferment deadline on July 8.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Secretary of the Interior Douglas Burgum, who also heads the National Energy Council, along with congressional leaders.During the first high-level visit since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office, Yeo explained South Korea's policy approach of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation based on the Seoul-Washington alliance.Speaking with South Korean correspondents on Friday, the minister said he explained to the U.S. side that the new government in Seoul is committed to sincere negotiations and ready to speed up the process.During Yeo’s visit, the two sides also held a third round of technical discussions aimed at narrowing differences on key issues such as balanced trade, nontariff barriers, and economic security.