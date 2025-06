Photo : YONHAP News

Police have arrested a doctor and a hospital director as part of their investigation into a late-term abortion case.The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday issued pretrial detention warrants for two doctors, identified by their surnames Shim and Yun, on charges of murder.Police suspect the fetus died after being removed from the mother's body.The case began last year after a woman posted a controversial video describing her experience of terminating a nine-month pregnancy. Police launched an investigation into her, as well as the doctors and others involved. A previous warrant request by police last October was dismissed by the court.The police are also investigating nine other people connected to the case, including a broker who introduced the woman to the doctor.