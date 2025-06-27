Photo : YONHAP News / EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his government will resolve the conflict with North Korea. In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, Trump also reiterated that he has had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and that he can work through problems with Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says he will "get the conflict solved" with North Korea.Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump was asked if he had sent a letter to Kim Jong-un.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: "Is it true that you have reached out with a letter to North Korea's Kim Jong-un?")"Well, if there is a conflict, I get along with him very, very well. And we'll get the conflict solved with North Korea. I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong-un, and I've gotten along with him really great. So we'll see what happens."Seoul-based NK News said earlier this month that North Korea’s delegation at the United Nations in New York refused to accept a letter from Trump to Kim.While keeping mum on the matter, Trump noted he can work through problems with Pyongyang.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"... somebody is saying there's a potential conflict. I think we'll work it out if there is. It wouldn't involve us, but again, we're very far away from a lot of these places that we're solving problems with. But I enjoy doing it. I like doing it, and it's the right thing to do. And we're able, we have an ability to get it done."Trump’s remarks came just days after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which many analysts believe could have solidified Kim's resolve to further advance his nuclear program, making negotiations with Pyongyang more difficult.Since returning to the White House earlier this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed his intent to rekindle dialogue, calling North Korea a “nuclear power.”Back in 2019, Trump walked out of a summit with Kim in Hanoi, rejecting North Korea’s demand for sanctions relief in exchange for partial denuclearization.The two leaders met again a few months later at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom, but failed to revive the stalled momentum for dialogue.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.