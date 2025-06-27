Analysts Warn of Short-Term Correction as KOSPI Gains Over 27% in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s main stock market, the KOSPI, is on track to report its highest first-half return rate since the start of the 21st century, jumping more than 27 percent as of Friday. However, analysts warn the market could see a correction depending on the Trump administration’s decision next month on whether to extend its deferment of reciprocal tariffs.Choi You Sun reports.Report: After breaking past the three-thousand mark for the first time in three and a half years this week, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) is set to post its highest first-half earnings rate in more than two decades.The benchmark index closed this week at three-thousand-55-point-94. That's up 27-point-four percent from the end of last year.According to the Korea Exchange on Saturday, the first-half gain is more than five times the increase seen during the same period last year.Looking at all the January-to-June performances on record, this year’s first-half return is the strongest since 1999, around the turn of the century.Analysts attribute the recent rally to investor optimism that the Lee Jae Myung government will actively support the market, following its pledge to help push the KOSPI toward the five-thousand mark.They also cited reduced tariff concerns after the Trump administration deferred enforcement of its reciprocal tariffs.Still, some market insiders warn of a possible short-term correction depending on Washington’s decision about the 90-day tariff deferment, which is set to expire after July 8.While pointing out that the KOSPI is already approaching overheated territory near its all-time high, analysts also noted rising concerns over a potential recession fueled by global tariff uncertainties.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.