Sporadic showers and overcast skies are in the forecast nationwide on Saturday, with rain expected to taper off in the southern regions by nighttime.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), cloudy skies are expected across the country on Sunday.Rain will continue in the capital area, as well as in central and northern parts of the Chungcheong region until the morning hours, and in eastern Gangwon Province until the afternoon.Depending on the region, five to 60 millimeters of rain is expected through Sunday.