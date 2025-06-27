Menu Content

Ex-Pres. Yoon Refuses to Cooperate in Special Counsel Interrogation

Written: 2025-06-28 16:13:00Updated: 2025-06-28 16:13:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning by a special counsel team investigating his December 3 martial law decree, but is refusing to cooperate with the probe.

At a press briefing on Saturday, the special prosecutor’s office said Yoon had not returned after a lunch break, with his legal team demanding a change of the lead interrogator.

Park Chang-hwan, head of the National Police Agency’s major crimes investigation division, had led the initial police probe into allegations that Yoon had mobilized the secret service in January to block the execution of his arrest warrant.

The special counsel team argued that Park’s involvement is necessary to maintain continuity in the investigation, dismissing Yoon's conflict of interest claim that Park is one of the police officials Yoon filed a complaint against over alleged illegalities in his arrest.

The special team had planned to verify Cabinet procedures before and after Yoon issued his short-lived martial law order during the afternoon session, but warned that the interrogation could be suspended if Yoon continues to refuse to cooperate.
