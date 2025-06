Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia are expanding their relationship beyond military cooperation to include cultural exchanges.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that a Russian delegation, led by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, arrived in Pyongyang the previous day.The delegation was welcomed by North Korean Culture Minister Sung Jong-gyu and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora.The visit was arranged at the invitation of North Korea's Culture Ministry to commemorate the first anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, signed between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June last year.In advance of Lyubimova's visit, performers from the Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir and Moscow's Gzhel State Academic Dance Theater also arrived in Pyongyang by air.