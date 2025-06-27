Menu Content

Domestic

Telegram Cooperating with Over 95% of Korean Police Data Requests

Written: 2025-06-29 12:57:04Updated: 2025-06-29 13:30:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Global messaging platform Telegram, often criticized for its potential use in criminal activity due to user anonymity, is now reportedly cooperating actively with South Korean police investigations.

According to the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) on Sunday, Telegram has complied with over 95 percent of data requests submitted by South Korean authorities since October of last year.

So far, law enforcement agencies have reportedly obtained more than 1,000 pieces of information from the platform.

When presented with requests in the proper format, Telegram reviews them to ensure they do not violate its internal policies or international laws before providing subscriber details or IP log data.

This increased cooperation has contributed to a rise in arrests related to crimes such as sexual exploitation, drug offenses, and the distribution of deepfake content.

Just last month, the South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency arrested a high school student for creating and distributing deepfake content, along with 23 accomplices.
