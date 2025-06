Photo : YONHAP News

The final season of the global sensation "Squid Game" shot to the top of Netflix's TV show rankings just one day after its release.According to FlixPatrol, a website that tracks global streaming content, "Squid Game 3" claimed the No. 1 spot worldwide in the Netflix TV show category as of Saturday.The season also topped the charts in all 93 countries where rankings are tracked, including the United States and the United Kingdom.The first season of Squid Game, which premiered in 2021, remains Netflix's most-watched series ever across both non-English and English-language categories.Released Friday, the final season consists of just six episodes – fewer than its predecessors – and builds to a climactic showdown between main character Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, and the enigmatic Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.