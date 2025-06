Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung is set to meet with prominent cultural figures, including Tony Award-winning musical writer Hue Park.The presidential office said on Sunday that Lee will host the meeting on Monday at the top office in Seoul.The office said that the event will bring together individuals who have played leading roles in elevating Korean culture on the global stage, thereby boosting the nation's soft power and fostering national pride.Park, the writer of the Korean original musical "Maybe Happy Ending," earned widespread acclaim as the production swept six categories, including Best Musical, at this year's Tony Awards.Other invitees include world-renowned soprano Sumi Jo, celebrated ballerino Park Youn-jae and acclaimed drama director Kim Won-suk, known for the series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."