Special Prosecution Team Summons Yoon for Further Questioning at 9 a.m. Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law decree has instructed former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning again on Tuesday.Assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young said in a press briefing on Sunday that the team sent Yoon a notice requiring his presence at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Park said the team withdrew its previous summons and rescheduled the questioning from Monday to Tuesday, reflecting concerns raised by Yoon’s legal team regarding his health and trial preparations.But Park stressed that if Yoon fails to appear on Tuesday without a valid reason, the team will be compelled to take action in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.The special counsel team initially instructed Yoon to appear at 9 a.m. Monday after the first round of questioning, which began Saturday and continued into early Sunday.In response, Yoon’s legal team asked for the second session to be scheduled Thursday or later, saying he needed more time to recover and prepare for his trial.