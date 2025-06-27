President Lee Nominates 6 New Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has announced the nomination of six new ministers, including the finance and education ministers, who double as deputy prime ministers.According to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik on Sunday, the president nominated Koo Yun-cheol, former deputy finance minister, as finance minister and Lee Jin-sook, former president of Chungnam National University, as education minister.Rep. Jung Sung-ho, a five-term lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Party, has been tapped as justice minister, and another five-term Democratic Party lawmaker, Yun Ho-jung, is the interior minister nominee.Jeong Eun-kyeong, a former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, is the president’s pick for health minister.Kim Jung-kwan, the CEO of Doosan Enerbility, was nominated as minister of trade, industry and energy.In addition, the president appointed former prosecutor Bong Wook as senior secretary for civil affairs.Jeon Seong-hwan, a former civic activist, was appointed as senior secretary for public engagement and social cohesion, a newly created position.