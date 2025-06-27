Trump: US May Send Out Letters Announcing New Tariff Rates

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that he may send countries letters announcing his new tariff rates as the 90-day freeze on reciprocal tariffs is set to end on July 8.Trump mentioned the idea of sending letters in an interview on Fox News on Sunday, when asked about the 90-day pause he placed on the reciprocal tariffs he unveiled in early April.After announcing the reciprocal tariffs on goods from around the world in April, Trump suspended most of them for 90 days while inviting countries to engage in trade talks with his administration.But in the Fox interview, Trump told the host he’d rather just send out letters saying, “Congratulations, we’re allowing you to shop in the United States of America. You’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff, or a 35 percent, or a 50 percent, or ten percent.”The remarks appear to indicate that the U.S. may unilaterally impose reciprocal tariffs of up to 50 percent based on its own analysis of trade imbalances, while applying a base tariff of just ten percent to certain countries.