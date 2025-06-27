Lee’s Approval Rating Rises to 59.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose for the second consecutive week, reaching nearly 60 percent in a recent poll.According to the Realmeter survey of two-thousand-511 adults nationwide, conducted from Monday to Friday last week, 59-point-seven percent of the respondents said Lee is doing a good job.Meanwhile, 33-point-six percent said he is doing poorly, while six-point-eight percent were unsure.The percentage of respondents with a positive view of the president rose by zero-point-four percentage point from the previous week, while that of respondents with a negative view dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.In a separate survey on the approval ratings of political parties, the ruling Democratic Party was ahead with 50-point-six percent, surpassing the 50 percent mark for the first time since the launch of the Lee administration.The opposition People Power Party received 30 percent, with the gap with the ruling party widening to 20-point-six percentage points.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.