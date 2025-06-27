Trade Chief: Trust Established in S. Korea-US Tariff Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top trade official has expressed confidence that a certain level of trust has been established between South Korea and the United States in the ongoing tariff negotiations.Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport upon his return from Washington on Sunday, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said a negotiation channel has now been established under the Lee Jae Myung administration to engage with the U.S. side.Yeo said he focused on garnering support for South Korea during his trip, holding about 30 meetings not only with U.S. government officials but also with U.S. lawmakers and key opinion leaders.Regarding the possibility of extending the July 8 deadline for the tariff talks, Yeo said the situation in the U.S. remains highly fluid and that all options are currently being considered.He added that while closely monitoring political and economic developments in the U.S., South Korea will pursue ways to maximize the country’s national interests in the negotiations.Yeo also confirmed that the U.S. has expressed interest in having South Korea participate in the Alaska liquefied natural gas project, adding that discussions on the matter will continue with caution.