Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a hearing on Monday to give the public a chance to weigh in on the ongoing tariff talks with the United States.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held the hearing Monday morning in central Seoul with the participation of experts, industry representatives and others from all walks of life.The hearing was held in accordance with the Act on Procedures for the Conclusion and Implementation of Trade Agreements, which mandates the transparent disclosure of information and requires the government to solicit feedback through public hearings.At the hearing, the ministry presented an update on the progress of the ongoing tariff negotiations with the U.S.This was followed by a presentation from the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, which carried out an economic feasibility study on the talks.