National Council of Judges Resumes Discussion on Supreme Court Decision in Lee’s Election Case

Judges across the nation have resumed an extraordinary session to address the controversy stemming from a decision by the Supreme Court to remand a trial for President Lee Jae Myung, who was accused of violating the election law when he was a candidate in 2022.The national council of judges held the session virtually at 10 a.m. on Monday, with attendance exceeding the required majority of the 126 judges representing courts nationwide.The judges will discuss whether to issue a public statement in the name of the council regarding concerns over fair trials, public trust in the judiciary, and potential threats to judicial independence.The judges discussed the issue during the previous session on May 26, but decided to continue their discussion after the presidential election.In May the Supreme Court made an unusually quick decision to send Lee’s case back to the Seoul High Court, which had overturned his conviction under the election law.One of the judges on the council later proposed holding the meeting, and the proposal gained support from the requisite number of judges.