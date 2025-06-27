Menu Content

Ex-Commander Summoned in 2023 Marine Death Probe

Written: 2025-06-30 13:18:24Updated: 2025-06-30 13:43:11

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration intervened in a military inquest into the 2023 death of a Marine corporal has summoned a former commander from the Marines’ First Division.

The ex-commander, Lim Seong-geun, said Monday that he was summoned by special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon’s team to appear for questioning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Lim said he believed the team called him immediately upon starting its work since he is a key suspect in the death of the corporal, facing allegations of occupational and gross negligence resulting in death, and a major witness in the case against the Yoon administration.

The former commander said he intends to fully cooperate in the investigation and will request a forensic analysis of documents and a mobile phone he previously submitted to authorities.

A former Marine who took part in a heavy rain search in 2023 and survived the rapid currents that killed the corporal, identified by the surname Chae, filed the negligence complaint against Lim in October 2023.
