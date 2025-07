Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, custodial parents can receive assistance directly from the government if their ex-partners default on child support payments.According to the gender equality ministry and the Child Support Agency on Monday, the aim of the program is to help reduce the financial burden for single parents and establish a stable environment for child-rearing.Eligibility is limited to custodial parents whose income is no more than 150 percent of the median and who have not received a child support payment for three consecutive months.The program pays 200-thousand won, or around 148 U.S. dollars, per child every month until the child is an adult.The government will seek voluntary reimbursement from the other parent every six months and will initiate collection procedures should that parent fail to respond.