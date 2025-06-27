Review of Extra Budget Falls Through amid Dispute over Duration of Questioning Session

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary review of the government’s second extra budget fell through on its first day, amid partisan disputes over the appropriate length of the comprehensive policy questioning session.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Park Hyeung-soo, the party’s senior member on the budget panel, said Monday that the session should run for two days, instead of one day as the ruling side insisted.Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Lee So-young, the party’s senior member, accused the PPP of stalling and said a two-day session was not practical because the new Cabinet under the Lee Jae Myung government has yet to be completed.Protesting the ruling party’s unilateral insistence on a one-day budget review, the main opposition said the review must proceed in accordance with the schedule as agreed upon by the rival parties.PPP members on the panel walked out of Monday’s session, after which they urged the committee chair from the ruling side, Han Byung-do, to apologize for disregarding the parliament’s right to deliberate on the budget.