Heat Wave Advisories in Effect for Seoul, Most of Nation amid Scorching Temperatures

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat advisories have been issued for most parts of the country as daytime high temperatures on Monday were expected to top 33 degrees Celsius.The Korea Meteorological Administration expanded heat wave warnings to cover all of Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province, including the cities of Gwacheon, Seongnam, Guri and Hwaseong, as of noon.Meanwhile in Gyeonggi Province, heat alerts in Gapyeong and Gwangju were upgraded to warnings.Earlier, the national weather agency issued heat wave warnings on Monday morning for other parts of the greater metropolitan region, such as Gapyeong, Osan, Pyeongtaek and Gwangju, as well as for Gangneung and Samcheok in Gangwon Province, parts of the Gyeongsang region, South Jeolla Province, Busan and Jeju Island.The agency also warned that some parts of southern Gyeonggi Province, along with Gangwon’s east coast, eastern Jeju Island and various parts of the southern region, will experience temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius.