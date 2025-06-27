Special Counsel Investigations to Kick Off Wednesday in Ex-First Lady, 2023 Marine Death Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Special counsel investigations will officially kick off Wednesday to examine allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee and how the military handled the 2023 death of a Marine corporal.In a notice to the press on Monday, special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team, which is handling the former first lady’s case, said its office in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area is fully set up and a ceremony is set for Wednesday to hang a sign outside the building.Special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon’s team, which is in charge of the Marine case, will hold a similar event at its office in Seoul’s Seocho District on Wednesday.Earlier this month, special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk’s team opened its investigation into the December 3 martial law case and related insurrection allegations.Min’s team is mandated to investigate 16 allegations against the former first lady, including suspicions that Kim may have played a role in stock manipulation and intervened in the People Power Party’s candidate nominations ahead of elections in 2022 and 2024.Lee’s team is expected to look into allegations that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration intervened in a Marine inquest into the Marine corporal’s death during a heavy rain search in 2023.