Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary review of the government’s second extra budget will run for two days, not one, after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) threatened to boycott a one-day policy questioning session.Rival parties clashed over the appropriate length of the session on Monday, with Rep. Park Hyeung-soo, the party’s senior member on the budget committee, saying it should run for two days.Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Lee So-young, the party’s senior member, accused the PPP of stalling and said a two-day session wasn’t practical because the new Cabinet under the Lee Jae Myung government has yet to be completed.The main opposition said the review must proceed in accordance with the schedule as agreed upon by the rival parties.The PPP members on the panel walked out of the session in protest, but returned in the afternoon after the ruling party agreed it will run for two days.