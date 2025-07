Photo : YONHAP News

Judges across the nation have rejected all proposals related to the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s decision to remand President Lee Jae Myung’s 2022 election law violation case.The national council of judges held a second extraordinary session Monday, ultimately voting down all five proposals presented, while two others were not brought to a vote.The council said opinions were split between those who felt a statement was necessary to address concerns over judicial independence and others who warned it could be seen as interference in an ongoing case.Two subcommittees have been established to continue discussions on the matter.The proposals were first raised during an emergency session last month, but voting was postponed at the time to avoid influencing the presidential election.