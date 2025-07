Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a traditional hanok pavilion within a historic garden in Seongbuk-dong, northern Seoul.Authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response around 1:40 p.m., about an hour after the initial report.Formerly known as Seongnakwon, the Garden in Seongbuk-dong is a designated cultural heritage site, Scenic Site No. 118, and is considered a rare example of a Joseon-era villa garden that preserves the original layout and design of a traditional Korean garden.The affected building, a 1950s-era structure, sustained significant damage to its pillars and roof tiles, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration, which ordered the emergency dismantling of the roof.No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.