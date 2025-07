Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party has named floor leader Song Eon-seog as interim chair of its emergency committee after the departure of Kim Yong-tae.Song made the announcement after a general assembly of lawmakers at the National Assembly on Monday, saying he would temporarily lead the party’s top decision-making body until a new leader is elected at the upcoming national convention.The party is expected to formalize the appointment at a National Committee meeting on Tuesday and launch the caretaker leadership team.Song pledged to steer the party through a period of reform and renewal, with the goal of reshaping it into a combative, policy-driven opposition party.