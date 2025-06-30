Special Prosecutors to Launch Investigations Wednesday in Ex-First Lady, Cpl. Chae Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Special counsel teams are set to launch full-fledged investigations this week into the tragic death of a Marine in 2023 and corruption allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee. Meanwhile, the special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law declaration said it plans to hold a second round of questioning with former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Rosyn Park reports.Report: The special counsel teams tasked with investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee and the 2023 death of a Marine corporal will both kick off their official probes on Wednesday by holding sign-hanging ceremonies at their respective offices in Seoul.Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, who is handling Kim’s case, said Monday that his team is preparing to get to work, without giving further details.Min’s team will be investigating 16 allegations against the former first lady, including suspicions she was involved in a high-profile stock manipulation scheme and meddled in the People Power Party’s candidate nominations ahead of elections in 2022 and 2024.Meanwhile, the special counsel team seeking to determine whether the Yoon administration intervened in a military inquest into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae in 2023 has already summoned the Marines’ former First Division Commander Lim Seong-geun to appear for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.The team also plans to take over the appeals trial of Park Jeong-hoon, the former head of the Marine Corps investigation team, who was previously acquitted of mutiny and defamation after defying orders not to transfer the case to the police and speaking out publicly about alleged misconduct by his superiors.Special prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon, who is in charge of the case, has indicated he might drop the appeal and allow the acquittal to stand.Special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk’s team, which has already launched its investigation into the December 3 martial law case and related insurrection allegations, plans to summon former President Yoon Suk Yeol again at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Yoon is expected to be grilled about what was discussed in Cabinet meetings held before and after he declared martial law.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.