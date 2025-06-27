KOSPI Ends Losing Streak on Chemical Rally, Trade Talk Hopes

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed higher Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak, buoyed by chemical stock gains and optimism over tariff talks between the U.S. and China as well as between the U.S. and South Korea.The KOSPI rose 15-point-76 points, or zero-point-52 percent, to close at three-thousand-71-point-70.Investor optimism over a U.S.-China tariff deal and hopes for a delay in U.S. tariffs on South Korea lifted the index, keeping momentum strong despite foreign profit-taking after recent market rallies.Top cap shares posted mixed results with Samsung Electronics losing one-point-64 percent, chip giant SK hynix jumping two-point-82 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution rising three-point-12 percent, LG Chemical gaining one-point-two percent and nuclear power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility increasing three-point-95 percent after the company’s president, Kim Jung-kwan, was nominated as industry minister.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell zero-point-06 points, or zero-point-01 percent, to close at 781-point-50.