KOSPI Ends Losing Streak on Chemical Rally, Trade Talk Hopes

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed higher Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak, buoyed by chemical stock gains and optimism over tariff talks between the U.S. and China as well as between the U.S. and South Korea.
The KOSPI rose 15-point-76 points, or zero-point-52 percent, to close at three-thousand-71-point-70.
Investor optimism over a U.S.-China tariff deal and hopes for a delay in U.S. tariffs on South Korea lifted the index, keeping momentum strong despite foreign profit-taking after recent market rallies.
Top cap shares posted mixed results with Samsung Electronics losing one-point-64 percent, chip giant SK hynix jumping two-point-82 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution rising three-point-12 percent, LG Chemical gaining one-point-two percent and nuclear power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility increasing three-point-95 percent after the company’s president, Kim Jung-kwan, was nominated as industry minister.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell zero-point-06 points, or zero-point-01 percent, to close at 781-point-50.