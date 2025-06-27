Menu Content

President Lee Holds Phone Talks with Singaporean Prime Minister

Written: 2025-06-30 17:16:03Updated: 2025-06-30 18:02:29

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has held a phone conversation with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a written briefing Monday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the Singaporean leader predicted that bilateral relations will advance during Lee’s presidency and expressed his commitment to bilateral cooperation.

The spokesperson said Lee expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral cooperation since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in 1975, mentioning the areas of politics, security, the economy, society and culture, and regional and global issues.

In light of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, she said Lee and Wong agreed to establish a strategic partnership and accelerate strategic cooperation in a comprehensive range of fields, such as security on the Korean Peninsula, artificial intelligence and the digital sector.

Lee also said he looks forward to seeing Wong at this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, while Wong suggested that the two sides continue to take opportunities to vitalize high-level exchanges.
