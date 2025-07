Photo : YONHAP News

Two former military commanders involved in the December 3 martial law incident will remain behind bars after additional indictments by military prosecutors.According to military authorities on Monday, the Central District Military Court issued fresh detention warrants for former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung and former Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.In issuing the warrants, the court cited the risk that Yeo and Moon could destroy evidence after the military prosecution indicted them last week on additional charges of perjury and leaking military secrets.Their current six-month detention periods were set to expire in early July.Meanwhile, martial law commander Park An-su and former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo are set to be released on bail once the paperwork is processed.