Gov't Focuses on Finding Mutual Interests in Tariff Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has set the high tariff era as the new normal and is mulling which requests to accept that were made by the U.S. in tariff negotiations.A senior government official told reporters on Monday that in the tariff negotiations, South Korea will seek to narrow down Washington's priorities while accommodating acceptable requests and present creative alternatives at the same time.The comments came after another government official said that during the third round of technical discussions in Washington last week, the government focused on persuading the U.S. that South Korea is the best partner in realizing the revival of America's manufacturing sector.The official added the government placed main focus on finding mutual interests while achieving trade balance in the tariff talks.The government is said to be considering extending the deadline of the tariff talks as the official said the talks are expected to continue after July 8, when the 90-day grace period in U.S. reciprocal tariffs is set to end.Seoul and Washington are currently seeking to produce a “July package” for removal of the U.S. reciprocal tariffs before July 8.