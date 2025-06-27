Menu Content

Ex-Pres. Yoon Once Again Requests Rescheduling of Special Team Interrogation on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again requested a special team investigating the December 3 martial law to reschedule its second interrogation session set for Tuesday to after Thursday.

In a notice to the press on Monday, Yoon's legal team said it also asked special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok to consult in advance before setting the next date of summons.

Yoon's legal counsel said consultation on the scheduling of interrogation is stipulated under the Criminal Procedure Act as a basic principle of questioning suspects without detention.

The legal team said the suspect is not automatically obligated to respond to unilateral summons by an investigative agency and a failure to respond is not immediately regarded as a refusal.

Cho's team, which initially set a second session on Monday following Saturday's interrogation, delayed it to Tuesday in response to Yoon's request due to health concerns and a guarantee of right to defense in an ongoing insurrection trial on Thursday.
