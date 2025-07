Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution team investigating the December 3 martial law decree has rejected a request by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team to change the date for Yoon to appear for questioning.The team said in a press briefing on Monday that it decided to refuse the request for a date change and informed Yoon’s legal team of its decision.Assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young said if Yoon fails to appear for questioning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the probe team will resummon the former president at another date.Park said if Yoon fails to comply then, the team will take the very last step stipulated by the Criminal Procedure Act.Park’s remarks suggest that the team will seek to forcibly take Yoon into custody, including making a second request for an arrest warrant for him.