Court to Issue Ruling for Key Figures of Daejang-dong Scandal in Oct.

Written: 2025-06-30 19:01:15Updated: 2025-06-30 19:02:29

Court to Issue Ruling for Key Figures of Daejang-dong Scandal in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

Court rulings will be issued in October for key figures of the Daejang-dong development scandal. 

The Seoul Central District Court announced on Monday that it will issue sentencing for the suspects at 2 p.m. on October 31, around four years after they were indicted. 

Among the said figures is Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, and Yoo Dong-gyu, former chief of planning for the Seongnam Development Corporation.

Prosecutors have requested the court to sentence Kim to 12 years in prison and Yoo to seven years in prison. 

They have also requested a ten-year sentence for accountant Jeong Young-hak, a seven-year sentence for attorney Nam Wook and a five-year sentence for Jeong Min-yong, who once served as the head of the Seongnam Development Corporation's strategic project team. 

The five figures are accused of colluding to put Hwacheon Daeyu at an advantage in the Daejang-dong development project and gaining undue profit of some 788 billion won in the process while incurring losses of more than 489 billion won for the Seongnam Development Corporation.
