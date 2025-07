Photo : Reuters / Yonhap News

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his trade team this week to set tariff rates for countries that don’t come to the table to negotiate in good faith.White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt conveyed the information Monday during a press briefing.When asked about the possibility of extending the July 8 deadline for the renegotiation of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, the spokesperson said the president does not think an extension is necessary.After announcing the reciprocal tariffs on goods from around the world in April, Trump suspended most of them for 90 days while inviting countries to engage in trade talks with his administration.With the 90-day freeze set to expire July 8, the reciprocal tariffs will take effect July 9 if the deadline is not extended.