Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation from North Korea’s most prestigious military school has reportedly left for Russia amid deepening military cooperation between the two nations.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the delegation led by Kim Kum-chol, president of Kim Il Sung Military University, departed Pyongyang the previous day to visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.The KCNA did not disclose the purpose of the visit, but it appears to be to promote exchanges and cooperation with Russian military education institutions.Kim’s last known trip to Russia was in July 2024, after North Korea and Russia signed a mutual defense treaty the previous month.Kim Il Sung Military University is a training institute for military officers.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took courses at the school after returning from his studies in Switzerland.