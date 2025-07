Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to appear at the appointed time Tuesday morning for questioning by a special counsel.Yoon was supposed to appear at special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a second round of questioning over the martial law incident.It’s the first time Yoon has apparently defied a summons from the special counsel.The special prosecution team plans to immediately set a new date and issue another summons.Earlier, the team said that if Yoon failed to appear for the second round of questioning, it would designate a date this week and demand he appear again.On Monday, Yoon’s lawyers asked for the interrogation to be delayed until Saturday or later, citing health and other reasons.