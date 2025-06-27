Exports Rise 4.3% in June on Chips

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports increased by over four percent in June from a year earlier, a turnaround from the one-point-three percent contraction they experienced in the previous month.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, outbound shipments totaled 59-point-eight billion U.S. dollars last month, up four-point-three percent from a year earlier.Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export item, rose eleven-point-six percent year-on-year to a record 14-point-97 billion dollars in June.Automobile exports rose two-point-three percent to six-point-three billion dollars in June, marking the highest figure for the month.Exports to the United States decreased zero-point-five percent on-year in June amid U.S. tariff measures, while shipments to China declined two-point-seven percent.Imports rose three-point-three percent on-year to 50-point-seven billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of nine-point-08 billion dollars, the largest since September 2018.