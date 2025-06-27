Justice Minister Nominee: Prosecution Reforms Must Meet Public Expectations

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho has said prosecution reforms should be in line with public expectations and that the term “dismantling the prosecution” is inappropriate.Jung was arriving at an office in central Seoul to prepare for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday when a reporter asked whether he intended to focus on organizational restructuring rather than on dismantling the prosecution.The nominee said there is a certain level of public consensus on issues such as separating the institution’s investigation and indictment functions, and on the need to redistribute the powers concentrated within the prosecution.Jung said he will carefully consider and prepare for prosecutorial reforms and changes to the judicial system in line with the public’s expectations.When asked about internal resistance to the reform plans, Jung said he believes most prosecutors have a strong sense of responsibility and pride in serving the public.With the exception of a very small number of politically biased prosecutors, he added that he didn’t think any prosecutor would oppose President Lee Jae Myung’s policies or direction for reform.