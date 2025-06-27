Top Prosecutor Tenders Resignation after President Forms ‘Reform Team’

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has tendered his resignation, just nine months after taking office in September last year.The country’s top prosecutor is expected to release a statement Tuesday afternoon ahead of his retirement ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday.Shim’s resignation comes after President Lee Jae Myung nominated ruling Democratic Party Rep. Jung Sung-ho as his justice minister and appointed Bong Wook, a former deputy at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs tasked with leading the reform of the prosecution.The president had earlier pledged to break up the prosecution and put separate bodies in charge of investigating criminal cases and indicting criminal suspects.Shim, who led the investigation of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law move, transferred the case to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials despite opposition from within the investigation team.Shim also decided not to file an objection after a court ordered the former president's release from detention in March.