Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law incident has summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on Saturday for his second interrogation, after Yoon did not appear as scheduled on Tuesday.At a press briefing Tuesday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the team has instructed Yoon to appear at its office by 9 a.m. Saturday.Park said the former president, in a statement submitted the previous day, had expressed willingness to cooperate with questioning on Saturday or later, adding that he will face arrest if he does not.When asked if the team could delay the interrogation further, the assistant counselor said Saturday will likely be the final date.Yoon had previously asked the team to reschedule his second interrogation until Thursday or later, in consideration of his insurrection trial.