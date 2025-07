Photo : YONHAP News

Average temperatures during the month of June broke records around the country amid a heat wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the daily average temperature in the southeastern city of Busan stood at 26-point-two degrees Celsius the previous day, the highest for June since the agency began compiling data in 1904.In another record, the average temperature rose to 28-point-one degrees in the southwestern city of Mokpo on Monday.The southeastern city of Daegu recorded a daily average of 30-point-seven degrees Monday, making it the hottest June since data compilation began in 1907.Record-breaking temperatures were reported in dozens of other cities, including Gangneung, Jeonju, Mungyeong, Pohang, Gwangju and Yeosu.The weather agency attributed the latest heat wave to an influx of humid air from southwest of the Korean Peninsula, as the country currently sits at the center of a high pressure system over the North Pacific.