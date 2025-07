Photo : YONHAP News

A National Assembly committee has approved a 13-point-two trillion won, or approximately nine-point-seven billion U.S. dollar, supplementary budget for a consumption coupon program to boost household spending.Lawmakers on Tuesday reached a bipartisan agreement to remove a provision that would have required local governments to cover part of the cost, instead making the central government fully responsible for the program.The decision came after concerns that cash-strapped local governments could not afford the added burden.The budget also includes 600 billion won for local currency programs, also known as regional gift certificates, a signature policy for President Lee Jae Myung.The proposal now heads to the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts for a final review.