Justice Minister Nominee: Public Consensus Backs Redistribution of Prosecution Powers

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho has stressed that he will push to reform the prosecution system in a way that meets the public’s expectations. According to Jung, sentiment currently backs redistributing the prosecution’s powers, including its investigation and indictment functions.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: Weakening the power of the prosecution has been a decades-long project for the ruling party, which believes prosecutors have often wielded their power to carry out political agendas.With the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, the reform drive has gained momentum.Speaking to reporters on his way to his office in Seoul on Tuesday, Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho said there is a certain level of public consensus on the issue of separating and redistributing the prosecution’s powers, particularly its investigation and indictment powers.Although he has vowed to push forward the president’s prosecution reform drive, saying the public is eager for change, he cautioned that the issue must be decided through legislation, bipartisan agreement, and sufficient consultations within the National Assembly.The president had earlier pledged to break up the prosecution and put separate bodies in charge of investigating criminal cases and indicting suspects.Jung said prosecution reforms should be in line with public expectations and that the term “dismantling the prosecution” is inappropriate.When questioned about potential hurdles, he said he does not think the president’s reform plans will be met with pushback from the prosecution, except possibly from a very small number of politically biased prosecutors.However, a handful of senior prosecutors, including Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, have already said they are stepping down amid the prospect of a major overhaul of the institution.Jung, a five-term Democratic Party lawmaker who is closely aligned with President Lee, is expected to push hard for the reform of the prosecution if confirmed.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.