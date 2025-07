Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has tendered his resignation, signaling concern over the Lee Jae Myung administration’s push for prosecution reform.In a brief statement released Tuesday, Shim said he was stepping down to fulfill what he considered his final responsibility, citing the weight of the role and the current circumstances.He warned that pursuing reform with predetermined timelines and outcomes could lead to serious unintended consequences for the criminal justice system.Shim emphasized the need for reforms to be shaped through in-depth discussions and broad input from academic and legal experts in order to truly serve the public.If accepted, his resignation would come nine months into his tenure, and it would mark the 16th early departure by a prosecutor general since the role was granted a fixed two-year term in 1988.