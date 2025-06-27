DP Lawmaker: Military Drone Commander Ordered Breach of N. Korean Airspace Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won has accused South Korea’s drone operations commander of ordering a breach into North Korean airspace in October last year, citing internal military reports.Park made the revelation Monday during a press conference at the National Assembly, saying he received a report confirming the drone operation and that according to a credible military source, the commander of the Drone Operations Command personally called an officer responsible for unmanned aerial vehicle operations and gave related instructions.The unmanned aerial vehicle reportedly dropped propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang before crashing, in line with North Korean reports from October 11 last year.According to Park, a statement from a military insider regarding the South Korean drone’s flight path, which took off from Baengnyeong Island, supports the North’s claims.Park accused the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the nation’s counterintelligence agency of systemic cover-ups regarding the incident and of attempting to provoke a reaction from North Korea to justify imposing martial law.