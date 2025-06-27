KOSPI Extends Rally amid US Tariff Optimism, Commercial Act Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) increased for a second day Tuesday as investor optimism grew over signs of progress in U.S. tariff negotiations and possible reforms to a law friendly to shareholders.The KOSPI rose 17-point-95 points, or zero-point-58 percent, to close at three-thousand-89-point-65.Investor confidence grew as progress in U.S. trade talks and hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts propelled Wall Street to new highs, while eyes also turned to the potential revision of South Korea’s Commercial Act to broaden corporate directors’ fiduciary duties to better protect minority shareholders.Top cap shares finished mixed with Samsung Electronics jumping one-point-59 percent, chip giant SK hynix dropping one-point-28 percent, battery maker LG Energy Solution rising zero-point-76 percent and steelmaker POSCO Holdings spiking five-point-75 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ increased two-point-17 points, or zero-point-28 percent, to close at 783-point-67.