Parties Clash over Prime Minister Nomination ahead of Confirmation Vote

Rival parties continue to clash over Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok ahead of an expected confirmation vote on Thursday.
Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee urged the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to stop obstructing the process and warned of legal consequences for what he described as baseless smears and falsehoods.
Meanwhile, PPP lawmakers staged a protest outside the presidential office, demanding Kim’s nomination be withdrawn and warning that its approval would mark the beginning of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s downfall.
PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said allegations raised during the confirmation hearing, including those involving Kim’s personal finances and possible nepotism linked to his son, remain unresolved.
Meanwhile, Kim has pledged to serve as a bipartisan “policy prime minister,” promising to engage opposition lawmakers directly and incorporate their ideas.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has set July 3 as the deadline for a vote and urged both parties to reach a resolution.