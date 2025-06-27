Parties Clash over Prime Minister Nomination ahead of Confirmation Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties continue to clash over Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok ahead of an expected confirmation vote on Thursday.Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee urged the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to stop obstructing the process and warned of legal consequences for what he described as baseless smears and falsehoods.Meanwhile, PPP lawmakers staged a protest outside the presidential office, demanding Kim’s nomination be withdrawn and warning that its approval would mark the beginning of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s downfall.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said allegations raised during the confirmation hearing, including those involving Kim’s personal finances and possible nepotism linked to his son, remain unresolved.Meanwhile, Kim has pledged to serve as a bipartisan “policy prime minister,” promising to engage opposition lawmakers directly and incorporate their ideas.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has set July 3 as the deadline for a vote and urged both parties to reach a resolution.