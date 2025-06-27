WHO Warns Around 100 People Estimated to Die Worldwide Every Hour due to Loneliness, Isolation

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) warned that around 100 people are estimated to die around the world every hour due to serious health impacts stemming from loneliness and social isolation.In a report released on Monday, the WHO's Commission on Social Connection said one in six people worldwide is affected by loneliness, while about a third of older adults and a quarter of adolescents live in isolation.Vivek Murthy, co-chair of the commission, said loneliness is the painful feeling that arises from a gap between desired and actual social connections, while social isolation refers to the objective lack of sufficient social connections.The report said loneliness and isolation increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, premature death, as well as depression, anxiety and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.Meanwhile, some of the causes of loneliness and isolation mentioned in the report include poor health, low income and education, living alone, inadequate community infrastructure and public policies, and digital technologies.